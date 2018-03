WCSD Cancels Outdoor Games, Practices; Galena JV Football Postponed

The Washoe County School District has canceled all outdoor games, practices and school events. The Galena JV football game has been postponed.

The air quality is in the ‘Very Unhealthy' range – at the time of this writing.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.For more air quality updates, go to www.airnow.gov