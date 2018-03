WCSD Says All Outdoor Games, Practices Still Scheduled for Today

The Washoe County School District says all outdoor games and practices are still on schedule for Thursday, but that could change if the conditions change for the worse.They say:• The Washoe County School District Office of Athletics and Activities is consulting closely with the National Weather Service to determine if air quality conditions will allow outdoor games and practices to occur today.• Due to the possibility that air quality will not allow some of the games/practices to take place this afternoon, some game/practice times were moved to earlier in the day, so the student athletes and staff would be less likely to be affected.• As the afternoon progresses, decisions will be made at each individual site, and administrative staff will decide whether games and practices should proceed or should be called off. These decisions may be made before a game/practice begins, or during a game/practice.• If conditions deteriorate suddenly or dramatically, the WCSD Office of Athletics and Activities will issue a District-wide cancellation of all outdoor games and practices.• The District will continue to monitor conditions closely, and will continue to work with the National Weather Service in an effort to predict next steps in order to provide the greatest possible notice/accommodation for staff, students, families, and visiting teams.• The District is asking site administrators to use their discretion this afternoon in deciding whether students should go out for lunch or recess.• Please continue to monitor air quality at www.airnow.gov