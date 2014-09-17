Area Air Quality in 'Very Unhealthy' Range

Area air quality is now in the 'Very Unhealthy' range. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

The Washoe County School District has canceled all outdoor games and practices. The Galena JV football game has been postponed.

For the latest on air quality, go to airnow.gov The smoke is blowing in from the King Fire that is burning in El Dorado County in California. The 73,184 acre fire is 10% contained.

Meanwhile, authorities say they have arrested a man on suspicion of arson for starting the King Fire. 37-year-old Wayne Allen Huntsman is being held on $10 million bail.