Area Monitoring Stations Determine Air Quality

The Washoe County Health District has been constantly monitoring the recent smoke from the King Fire in El Dorado County.
    
Health officials have been extra busy the last several days with this smoke and figuring out the air quality.

“We've been keeping our eye on it, checking out all the stations and making sure the data is coming in quick and we get it out there to the public,” says air quality specialist Brendan Schnieder.

There's eight monitoring stations around the area that's been monitoring our air quality for different pollutants.

"We have one over in Incline Village that monitors O-zones, and a couple other sites in the south Reno area, one in Lemmon Valley, but those are more gas pollutants," Schnieder said.
    
The downtown Reno station measures gas pollutants and particulates from things like wildfire smoke. Here's how it works: air flows into intakes, goes down the tube and into machines that take hourly samples. Data then goes to the federal site, airnow.gov. Then, based on levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency, officials determine what category the air falls in.

At the height of all this smoke, our air has been in the "unhealthy" category, which means if you're sensitive to what's in the air, you should try and avoid being outdoors if possible.

"For people who work outside and have no choice, they should take frequent breaks, if they can," Schnieder said. "Stay hydrated."

