Money Watch Q & A: Nevada College Kick Start

If you have a kindergartner in a Nevada public school right now... they have a college savings account!
    
Alex Smith is a program officer at the treasurer's office - which launched the Nevada College Kick Start program.

If you have any questions about the program, call 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm.

The Nevada College Kick Start Program automatically establishes college savings accounts, with an initial deposit of $50, in the name of all Nevada public school kindergarten students. The program's funding is generated through grants, private sponsorships, and program management fees, but no taxpayer dollars. The program targets kindergartners in order to get families excited about and committed to higher education as early as possible. Family and friends can contribute to the account and let the money grow until the student is ready for college. The program is free to all participants; there are no fees, charges or hidden costs. There are no additional contributions required to your child's Nevada College Kick Start account either. When your child is ready for college, all he or she needs to do is contact the treasurer's office at 1-888-477-2667 to request a distribution. The treasurer's office will verify your student's information and arrange for the funds to be sent directly to the selected institution of higher learning. If you do not wish for your child to have an account, simply go to www.collegekickstart.nv.gov and complete the "opt out" form or call 1-888-477-2667.

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

