Money Watch Q & A: Nevada College Kick Start

If you have a kindergartner in a Nevada public school right now... they have a college savings account!Alex Smith is a program officer at the treasurer's office - which launched the Nevada College Kick Start program.If you have any questions about the program, call 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm.The Nevada College Kick Start Program automatically establishes college savings accounts, with an initial deposit of $50, in the name of all Nevada public school kindergarten students. The program's funding is generated through grants, private sponsorships, and program management fees, but no taxpayer dollars. The program targets kindergartners in order to get families excited about and committed to higher education as early as possible. Family and friends can contribute to the account and let the money grow until the student is ready for college. The program is free to all participants; there are no fees, charges or hidden costs. There are no additional contributions required to your child's Nevada College Kick Start account either. When your child is ready for college, all he or she needs to do is contact the treasurer's office at 1-888-477-2667 to request a distribution. The treasurer's office will verify your student's information and arrange for the funds to be sent directly to the selected institution of higher learning. If you do not wish for your child to have an account, simply go to www.collegekickstart.nv.gov and complete the "opt out" form or call 1-888-477-2667.