WCSD Superintendent Martinez Rejects $25,000 Offered by Board

A lawyer for WCSD Superintendent Pedro Martinez says he has rejected the $25,000 offered to him by the school board to drop a lawsuit against them.

A mediation hearing is set for Monday.

In July, school board members relieved him of his superintendent duties after a closed-door meeting, then reinstating his pay the next day. In response he filed two lawsuits against the board.

