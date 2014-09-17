WCSD Cancels Soccer Games at 3 Area High Schools Posted: Wednesday, September 17, 2014 5:06 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2014 7:29 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Due to smoky conditions and declining air quality, WCSD has cancelled soccer games that were scheduled to take place at McQueen High School, North Valleys High School, and Spanish Springs High School.



All other outdoor games and practices are still scheduled as normal.



The Washoe County School District Office of Athletics and Activities is consulting closely with the National Weather Service to determine if air quality conditions will allow outdoor games and practices to occur today.



Decisions will be made at each individual site, and administrative staff will decide whether games and practices should proceed or should be called off. These decisions may be made before a game/practice begins, or during a game/practice. If conditions deteriorate suddenly or dramatically, the WCSD Office of Athletics and Activities will issue a District-wide cancellation of all outdoor games and practices.



The District will continue to monitor conditions closely, and will continue to work with the National Weather Service in an effort to predict next steps in order to provide the greatest possible notice/accommodation for staff, students, families, and visiting teams.



This plan does not affect any indoor sports or practices (basketball, weight training, etc.)



(The Washoe County School District also contributed to this report.)

