Area Air Quality in Good Range; WCSD Outdoor Games Still Scheduled

Despite lingering smoke from the 18,544 acre King Fire, our current our area air quality is in the ‘Good' range.The King Fire is burning in steep terrain in the South Fork of the American River Canyon and Silver Creek Canyon, north of the community of Pollock Pines. The fire is currently burning to the east, north, and west and is very active on the ridge tops and upper plateaus. Rollouts and spotting continue to be a problem in these areas.The fire remains 5% contained. 1,632 single residences and 816 other minor structures remain threatened.Highway 50 is still closed. Forebay Road at Blair Road and at Forebay Road at Pony Express Trail. White Meadows Road is closed.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For updates on air quality, go to www.airnow.gov.

The Washoe County School District says all outdoor games and practices are still on schedule, but that could change if the conditions change for the worse.It says:• The Washoe County School District Office of Athletics and Activities is consulting closely with the National Weather Service to determine if air quality conditions will allow outdoor games and practices to occur today.• Due to the possibility that air quality will not allow some of the games/practices to take place this afternoon, some game/practice times were moved to earlier in the day, so the student athletes and staff would be less likely to be affected.• As the afternoon progresses, decisions will be made at each individual site, and administrative staff will decide whether games and practices should proceed or should be called off. These decisions may be made before a game/practice begins, or during a game/practice.• If conditions deteriorate suddenly or dramatically, the WCSD Office of Athletics and Activities will issue a District-wide cancellation of all outdoor games and practices.• The District will continue to monitor conditions closely, and will continue to work with the National Weather Service in an effort to predict next steps in order to provide the greatest possible notice/accommodation for staff, students, families, and visiting teams.• This plan does not affect any indoor sports or practices (basketball, weight training, etc.)