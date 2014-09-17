Reno Mayoral Candidates to Debate Inside Atlantis Casino

Reno Mayoral candidates Hillary Schieve and Ray Pezonella are scheduled to attend a debate inside the Atlantis Casino Wednesday morning.

The public is invited to attend the 11:30 a.m. luncheon at the second floor meeting rooms. Sam Shad will moderate the debate, which will be located at 3800 South Virginia Street.

For reservations, call 775-786-0781 or email wrw.rsvp@gmail.com

The program is sponsored by Washoe Republican Women.

