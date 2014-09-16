More and More Campaign Signs Popping Up Across Truckee Meadows

It isn't quite autumn yet, but there has been a noticeable change in the seasons around town - the campaign season that is.

"Labor Day is like the official kick-off of the fall campaign season," says political science professor Eric Herzik at the University of Nevada, Reno. "So it's expected to see the signs up about now. But there are some pretty big ones out there this time around."

He's referring to one of the biggest races in Northern Nevada this cycle, and that's for the Washoe County Sheriff. And signs for both Tim Kuzanek and Chuck Allen are by far the biggest around. They are the size of semi-trucks and they each have more than one out there.

"I think Kuzanek's folks were surprised by how much weight Trooper Chuck's name carried and so they are really getting out there. In fact, those two have been at every event you can imagine. In fact, they are the exception to the idea that the season starts on Labor Day because theirs started like in June," Herzik said.

We tried to run down amounts of money being spent on signs, but the companies we talked to today say it's too early to be adding it up. And no one in town even knows who's printed the semi-tractor size signs or where those candidates are getting the trailers to display them.

And Herzik says we'll be seeing more signs, more television advertising, more door-to-door campaigning and more robo-calls from here on to November.

The General Election is scheduled for November 4th.