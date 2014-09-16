WCSD Cancels All Outdoor Games, Indoor Activities to Continue

The Washoe County School District has canceled all outdoor games for this afternoon due to smoky conditions in the Truckee Meadows.

Outdoor games involving WCSD students are still scheduled in areas like Douglas and Carson City where the air quality is not compromised.

All indoor sports (practices and games) are still scheduled to occur Tuesday afternoon.

WCSD says athletic directors at area schools may allow students to hold practices this afternoon, but must bring them in at the first smell of smoke in the air. WCSD leaves the timing of this decision to the discretion of each school athletic director.