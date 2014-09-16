WCSD Cancels All Outdoor Games, Indoor Activities to Continue - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Cancels All Outdoor Games, Indoor Activities to Continue

The Washoe County School District has canceled all outdoor games for this afternoon due to smoky conditions in the Truckee Meadows.

Outdoor games involving WCSD students are still scheduled in areas like Douglas and Carson City where the air quality is not compromised.

All indoor sports (practices and games) are still scheduled to occur Tuesday afternoon.

WCSD says athletic directors at area schools may allow students to hold practices this afternoon, but must bring them in at the first smell of smoke in the air. WCSD leaves the timing of this decision to the discretion of each school athletic director.

The district does have a protocol to follow in situations like these when the air quality is too low for students to safely exercise outside.
    
That can apply to even short periods of time like recess or bigger events like football games.
    
But because the district is so large - actually the size of the entire state of Delaware, there can be some variability in the air quality school-to-school.
    
So the district leaves the final call up to principals.

“In some areas, the smoke is really thick and in other areas it's not so bad. That's why we have to have administrators at each school making individual decisions about what's best for their own population,” says Dana Balchunas, WCSD Student Health Services.
    
They say if you're not sure what activities are allowed while this smoke continues to contact your child's school directly.

To see current air quality listings, head to airnow.gov.

