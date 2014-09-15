Reno Mayoral Candidates Field Questions During Public Forum - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Mayoral Candidates Field Questions During Public Forum

Reno Mayoral candidates Ray Pezonella and Hillary Schieve made their cases to voters in a public forum on Monday.

These two mayoral candidates do have a few things in common - they're both business owners. And long-time residents of the area.

And they both say managing the budget and reducing spending is their top priority.

The Rotary Club of Reno hosted the forum and the candidates fielded questions from members.
   
Schieve, currently a city council-member at large, says she has serious concerns about spending money from the general fund on Aces Ballpark.
   
She's also not sold on the SouthEast Connector because of environmental and health concerns.
   
Pezonella on the other hand, says he's all for the SouthEast Connector, especially with Tesla coming.
   
As for Aces,  he says he thinks the city should honor its contract but maybe renegotiate the terms.
   
And when asked about the biggest problems they'd want to tackle, here's what they had to say:   

Schieve: "Being proud of our downtown, first and foremost. I want someplace that my friends and family are proud to be in. I will roll up my sleeves and work incredibly hard to improve our downtown. I was one of the original founders of the Midtown district, so I know how to get something like that done."

Pezonella: "I think the biggest stumbling block is the unions. Right now the unions are in a position where they've done great things over the years for the people working for them, but there's a point in time when everyone's gotta come to the table and understand that this is bigger than any individual aspect of the city."

The General Election is on Tuesday, November 4th.

