Ask the Doctor: Pediatric Optometry

Ask the Doctor: Pediatric Optometry

60 percent of kids who are having learning problems in school have some sort of a vision problem as well. We're talking about pediatric optometry in tonight's Ask the Doctor segment. 

Dr. Evan Marchant of Family Eyecare Associates is my guest. He's taking your calls between 5-6PM.  Dial 858-2222 to speak with him. 

For future questions, go online to http://www.familyeyecareassociates.com/


