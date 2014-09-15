Report: Wing Parts Fell Before Reno Air Race Crash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Report: Wing Parts Fell Before Reno Air Race Crash

Investigators say a wing malfunctioned before an experimental aircraft crashed last week in Nevada, killing a retired Air Force pilot from California as he tried to qualify for the Reno National Championship Air Races.
 
Preliminary findings released by the National Transportation Safety Board say portions of the right wing separated from the Backovich GP-5 before it crashed in a more than half-mile long debris path in a remote part of the Stead Airport race course.
 
The pilot, 64-year-old Lee Behel of San Jose, died in the Sept. 8 crash. No one else was injured.
 
An NTSB official said Monday that a final report could take a year or more.
 
A plane crash into a spectator area at the air races in 2011 killed 11 people and injured dozens more.  (AP)


