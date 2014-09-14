Aces Season Ends with Game #5 Loss Posted: Sunday, September 14, 2014 9:00 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2014 9:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Aces Release



9/14/2014



Aaron Brooks threw a complete-game shutout to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 4-0 win over the Reno Aces in the winner-take-all game five Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.



The win sent Omaha to the Triple-A National Championship Game where they will play the Pawtucket Red Sox of the International League Tuesday night in Charlotte.



The Aces put runners on base early against Brooks, but they stranded runners in each of the first three innings. With runners at first and second, Danny Dorn struck out swinging to end the top of the first.



Omaha came through with runners on in the bottom of the first. With two outs and runners at first and second, Brett Hayes lined a double to the gap in right-center, scoring Pedro Ciriaco and Paulo Orlando who had previously singled.



The Storm Chasers came through with another two-out base hit to score a run in the third. Whit Merrifield blooped a single into center-field past a diving Mike Freeman to score Cheslor Cuthbert with the third run.



From there, it was all Brooks. The right-hander allowed a one-out double to Andy Marte in the third inning, and nothing after. He retired the final 20 batters he faced and capped off the complete game shutout by striking out Dorn to end it.



Brooks allowed only two hits and two walks while racking up nine strikeouts. He became the first pitcher in the last ten years to win three games in a single Pacific Coast League postseason.



Mike Bolsinger was tagged with the loss in his first appearance since August 26. Nick Ahmed and Marte had the only hits for the Aces in the season-ending loss.

