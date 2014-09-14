Aces Lose Game 4, Will Play Winner Take all Game 5

The Omaha Storm Chasers powered up in game four, blasting five home runs on their way to an 11-2 win over the Reno Aces Saturday afternoon at Werner Park.

Omaha's win evened the best-of-five series at two games each, setting up a winner-take-all game five Sunday afternoon.

The scoring started in favor of the Aces when Mike Freeman doubled off the wall to lead off the third inning. Two batters later he raced home and scored with a head-first slide on Nick Ahmed's sacrifice fly to give Reno a 1-0 lead.

The lead didn't hold for long as Brian Bocock homered off Charles Brewer to start the bottom of the third inning. Paul Janish followed with a bloop double to center-field, and scored when Pedro Ciriaco launched a two-run blast to left to give Omaha a 3-1 lead.

The third home run for the Storm Chasers came in the fourth when Brett Hayes started the inning with a solo blast. Omaha would go on to score five runs in the inning with Bocock adding another homer, a two-run shot. The Storm Chasers held an 8-1 lead after four innings and kept piling on the offense.

An RBI double by Whit Merrifield extended the lead to 9-1, and a two run homer by Brett Eibner in the sixth made it 11-2.

Brewer was charged with six runs in three innings and was tagged with the loss. Omaha starter Andy Ferguson worked into the sixth inning before being lifted with two outs in favor of Buddy Baumann. Ferguson allowed two runs and got the win.

Danny Dorn led the way for Reno at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Blake Lalli had the only other multi-hit game for the Aces.

A decisive game five is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Werner Park. The Aces have not announced a starter, and right-hander Aaron Brooks (2-0, 1.20) will start for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 PST.

Reno Aces Press Release

9/13/14

