Nevada Sesquicentennial-Themed Motorcycle Introduced to Northern Nevada

Spectators at the Reno Championship Air Races this weekend will have a chance to view and win a Nevada Sesquicentennial-themed motorcycle. The bike will be on display at the Nevada Commission on Tourism's Booth, all weekend long. Lieutenant Governor Brian Krolicki says this motorcycle is a one-of-a-kind.



“It's obviously Nevada sesquicentennial year and we've got our motorcycle, but this is one of our official events and we're excited to tag it in with the 51'st National Championship Air Race,” says Krolicki.



Built from the ground-up, the bike features a custom two-tone Nevada blue paint. Branded on the bike is also the Great Seal of the State of Nevada, as well as Governor Brian Sandoval's signature.



Fans will have a chance to win the vehicle by purchasing $150 dollar raffle tickets. All proceeds will be donated directly to the Nevada 150 foundation, a non-profit supporting the Nevada Sesquicentennial Commission.



The winner will be announced at the grand opening of the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson's during Nevada Day weekend.



