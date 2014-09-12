Locals React to Tesla Deal Posted: Friday, September 12, 2014 4:04 PM EDT Updated: Friday, September 12, 2014 4:07 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

It's no surprise that the Tesla deal is the talk of the town.



The opinions my vary, but there is no denying the fact that Tesla's Gigafactory is coming to Northern Nevada, and coming with it includes 6,500 jobs and an estimated economic impact of $100 billion over the next 20 years.



“I think Tesla is a big boost to the economy if they retain the amount they say they'll retain which is 50 percent,” said Laura Miller from south Reno.



She is referring to the guarantee that Tesla's Nevada workforce and construction crews to build the factory must be 50% Nevadans.



“It's great to see the incentive to get local labor forces engaged on the construction side of things,” said Forrest McMullen of Truckee. “It's a big project so it's going to put food on a lot of tables around here.”



Even though it brings in the jobs, some question whether or not the $1.3 billion in incentives is worth the $100 billion the state is expected to see within 20 years.



“Everybody else in business doesn't get a tax break,” said Kathy Levin of Reno. “I didn't get one when I was in business so why should they?”



Part of the legislation signed into law gives Tesla a deal on energy rates, meaning Northern Nevadans will have to pick up the tab of $1.52 a year.



“I think NV Energy has a lot of money and they can pick up the cost especially with the way our economy is,” said Miller.



“Nothing,” said Levin. “We already pay enough and there's a lot of broke people in this town.”



Like it or not, the four bills are now laws in the state of Nevada.



“I'm hoping they got this figured out right and they did they right thing by incentivizing a good business,” said McMullen.