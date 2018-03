Special Session Underway

The Nevada Legislature is in a special session to consider $1.3 billion in tax breaks and other incentives for electric car-maker Tesla Motors.Gov. Brian Sandoval calls the proposal an "an extraordinary opportunity" to seal the deal for its $5 billion battery factory and tens of thousands of jobs. Majority Democrats in the Senate and Assembly intended to begin work on the package Wednesday.Sandoval said the lithium battery "gigafactory" and its 6,500 workers would generate more than 20,000 construction and other related jobs and up to $100 billion for Nevada's economy over the next 20 years -- a return on investment he estimated to be $80 for every $1 the state spends.Protesters are outside of the legislature protesting Tesla's potential $70 million impact on the film industry.Despite the demonstration, little public opposition has emerged among lawmakers since Tesla announced last week that Nevada had beat out California, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico for the factory expected to open in 2017.To watch the Senate session Click Here To watch the House session Click Here