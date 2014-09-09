WCSD Settles One Lawsuit Apologizing and Paying Fines - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Settles One Lawsuit Apologizing and Paying Fines

Posted: Updated:

 The Washoe School Board Trustees had legal issues on their agenda again today. The State Attorney General's Office filed against six of the board trustees for violating the Open Meeting Law. During the discussion of that suit today the board's outside counsel outlined the settlement they had all agreed to.

"Those of you involved will be writing checks for $1500 each on the fines. There is a stipulation that a public apology is made. And let me remind you," Kent Robison said, "That there will be close attention paid to how you conduct business and the you follow the open meeting law with all of your meetings and your conduct."

Trustee Barbara McLaury read a statement that included an apology.

"I think it is in the best interest of the board and in the best interest of the community that we admit our mistakes and accept the consequences," she said.

While there was an apology to the community, there was none specifically for Superintendent Pedro Martinez, who has repeatedly said all he wants from his lawsuit against the board for breaching his contract, is a public apology and to have his legal expanses paid.

"I think this is a step in the right direction," Martinez said today. "But I think we need to move on to the settlement hearing set for September 22nd in my case and maybe there they will apologize to me."

 Written by Erin Breen

