Ask the Doctor: Multiple Sclerosis

1 in 750 people are affected by multiple sclerosis, and that number jumps to 1 in 40 when a close family member has it.We're talking about MS in tonight's Ask the Doctor segment with Dr. Jonathan Spivack. He's a neurologist with Renown's Institute for Neurosciences.To speak with him tonight dial 775-858-2222 between 5-PM-6PM.For future questions, call the Institute at 775-982-2970 or go online at http://www.renown.org/neuro