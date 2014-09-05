Nevada Lawmaker: Colleagues to Scrutinize Tesla Deal Posted: Friday, September 5, 2014 5:01 PM EDT Updated: Friday, September 5, 2014 5:04 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Nevada Assembly Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick says it's too early to say whether a huge package of tax breaks and incentives needed to land Tesla Motors Inc.'s lithium battery factory will have smooth sailing at a special legislative session next week.



The Las Vegas Democrat said Friday she and her colleagues need to scrutinize details of the legislation before voting on the incentives that could total $1.3 billion in costs over 20 years.



The deal has prompted concerns from both conservative and liberal groups.



Kirkpatrick's comments came a day after Nevada won the race to land Tesla's mega battery factory that promises good jobs and economic benefits.



She says legislative leaders are gearing up to start the special session Wednesday and its length will depend on questions raised by the legislation. (AP)

