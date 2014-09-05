Details on Nevada's Incentive Package for Tesla - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Details on Nevada's Incentive Package for Tesla

Posted: Updated:
Nevada has assembled a package of tax breaks and incentives worth up to $1.3 billion over 20 years to lure Tesla Motor Inc.'s new $5 billion battery factory to an industrial park near Reno. The state Legislature will have to approve the package. Here's what the deal with the electric car maker includes:

WHAT TESLA RECEIVES:

100 percent abatement of sales and use taxes for 20 years, worth up to $700 million.

100 percent abatement of real property tax, personal property tax and payroll taxes for 10 years. Together the abatements are valued at $675 million to $1.1 billion over 20 years, depending on the size of Tesla's investment.

Tax credits worth about $195 million over 20 years, including a jobs transferable tax credit of $12,500 per permanent employee, worth $70 million, and an investment tax credit of $125 million.

The tax credits (about $195 million) are separate from abatements ($675 million to $1.1 billion) for a total package worth about $865 million to $1.3 billion.

Nevada will purchase the right of way to USA Parkway to connect Interstate 80 south to U.S. Highway 50 east of Carson City and improve access to the site.

Minor revisions in state law to ensure Tesla can sell its cars through company-owned dealerships.

WHAT NEVADA RECEIVES:

An estimated economic impact of roughly $5 billion a year for the next 20 years for a total of $100 billion. That's equal to a bit more than 3 percent of the state's gross product.

Some 6,500 permanent jobs averaging $25 per hour at the Tesla factory and a peak of 3,000 construction jobs leading to the plant's scheduled 2017 opening. About 22,000 projected new jobs resulting directly and indirectly from the plant over two decades.

Tesla will make it a priority to hire Nevada residents, especially veterans.

An estimated $1.9 billion in tax revenue for all levels of government, state, local and school districts over 20 years.

Tesla will make a $37 million contribution to K-12 education - approximately $7.5 million a year for five years.

Tesla will contribute $1 million to battery research at UNLV.

WHAT NEVADA CUTS:

The state's existing film tax credit would be cut from $80 million to $10 million.

A home office credit used by insurance companies would end Jan. 1, 2016, to save $125 million.

The cuts totaling $195 million offset the tax credits Tesla is to receive.

Source: Steve Hill, executive director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.