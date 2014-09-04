Tesla Motors Expected to Build Battery Plant in Nevada

Tesla Motors representatives are scheduled to make an official announcement on Thursday afternoon making Nevada the new home for its gigafactory battery plant.

The 10-million square foot facility is expected employ 6,500 people. Last month, Tesla confirmed that a construction site east of Reno/Sparks is a Tesla project, but company representatives stopped short of confirming it would be the so-called “gigafactory” battery plant.

Tesla wants the factory to supply batteries for its Model 3 electric car, which is set to go on sale in 2017.

Tesla also considered New Mexico, Arizona, Texas and California as possible locations.

Opponents have previously asked Nevada state leaders to tell taxpayers what incentives are being offered, saying the competition to get Tesla here could end up costing more than the state will ever earn back.