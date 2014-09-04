Tesla Motors to Build Battery Factory in Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tesla Motors to Build Battery Factory in Nevada

Governor Brian Sandoval officially announced Thursday afternoon that Tesla Motors company will build its highly anticipated battery factory in Nevada.

"And so it is my honor to announce that we have reached an agreement with Tesla Motors company subject to legislative approval that will allow Tesla to build the battery factory here in the Silver State.”

Tesla wants the factory to supply batteries for its Model 3 electric car, which is set to go on sale in 2017.
The move means $100 billion in economic to the state over 20 years with 3,000 immediate construction jobs. When completed, it will mean 6,500 jobs.

Tesla had also considered New Mexico, Arizona, Texas and California as possible locations.

Opponents have previously asked state leaders to tell taxpayers what incentives are being offered, saying the competition to get Tesla here could end up costing more than the state will ever earn back.

“This is great news for Nevada. Tesla will build the world's largest and most advanced battery factory in Nevada which means nearly one hundred billion dollars in economic impact to the Silver State over the next twenty years. I am grateful that Elon Musk and Tesla saw the promise in Nevada. These 21st century pioneers, fueled with innovation and desire, are emboldened by the promise of Nevada to change the world. Nevada is ready to lead,” stated Governor Brian Sandoval.

“I would like to recognize the leadership of Governor Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature for partnering with Tesla to bring the Gigafactory to the state. The Gigafactory is an important step in advancing the cause of sustainable transportation and will enable the mass production of compelling electric vehicles for decades to come. Together with Panasonic and other partners, we look forward to realizing the full potential of this project,” said Elon Musk, Chairman and CEO of Tesla Motors.

“On behalf of the State of Nevada, I would like to acknowledge this monumental day and provide my initial support. This is a significant opportunity to make a major stride to improve our statewide economy. I look forward to receiving the necessary information so the Legislature can meet and take necessary action to support this major industry coming to Nevada,“ stated Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Sparks Mayor Geno R. Martini issued the following statement on today's announcement by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval that Tesla has selected Nevada as the tentative site for the future gigafactory.

"On behalf of the Sparks City Council and the residents of Sparks, I want to welcome Tesla Motors to our community here in the greater Truckee Meadows region. I also want to thank Governor Sandoval and his team for their leadership, along with the folks at EDAWN, and all those who made this opportunity with Tesla possible. I urge our legislators to take quick action and approve the agreement that will seal the deal for Tesla to move to Nevada.  The long term economic impact, directly and indirectly, will help to strengthen our economy and create jobs, and ultimately provide a boost to critical economic sectors including our education system.  This opportunity has raised the profile of Nevada and our region which will only serve to draw more attention from prestigious and well-known companies such as Tesla."

In addition to the Mayor's statement, Sparks City Manager Stephen W. Driscoll said the following:

"Today's announcement that Tesla has decided to build its gigafactory in Nevada is a tremendous shot in the arm for us and brings with it a higher level of visibility for our region and greater awareness of the pro-business climate of our state. The project also underscores the potential for alternative energy development in our state.  Communities across our region will benefit from this exciting announcement. Our City is the closest metropolitan area to the Tesla site, just 13 miles to the west of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. We stand ready and committed to work with developers and stakeholders to provide for the potential needs and services of the Tesla workforce."

Washoe County Commission Chair David Humke released this statement:

“The Washoe County Commission and staff are excited about the great news that Tesla has chosen northern Nevada. We have been promoting the numerous benefits this region offers to industries and Tesla coming our way shows we do indeed have plenty of economic opportunities for those looking to relocate,” said Washoe County Commission Chairman David Humke. "Although we are still dealing with the remnants of the recession this is a convincing sign that we are headed in the right direction. I want to thank the State of Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, Storey County, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), and our business and education partners. Washoe County welcomes Tesla to northern Nevada.”

In support of Sandoval's announcement, the City of Reno is issuing the following statement:

“Together with our regional and state development authorities, we have been working hard to spread the word that northern Nevada is ‘open for business,'” Reno Mayor Bob Cashell says. “We look forward to welcoming Tesla and thousands of future employees to The Biggest Little City.”

“Tesla's decision to pinpoint our region as the home for its new battery gigafactory further demonstrates that Reno is an economically competitive choice for companies looking to start up, expand, or relocate,” Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger says.

Among the many advantages Reno and Sparks offer companies are:
•    A quality and trained workforce
•    A low cost of living and doing business
•    A favorable tax structure
•    A Tier 1 University in Reno
•    Strategic location on the I-80 corridor; only a 3-hour drive from the San Francisco Bay Area

In addition to the direct economic benefits of being chosen as Tesla's future home, the announcement represents a significant win for the Reno region's innovative and business-friendly perception on the national level.

“We can add this to recent accolades that illustrate why Reno is a great place to live and do business,” Clinger adds. “We continue to show up on prestigious lists such as Best Places to Live, Most Entrepreneurial Metropolitan Area, and Best National Universities.”

 Truckee Meadows Community College President Dr. Maria Sheehan released this statement:

"Truckee Meadows Community College applauds state and local leaders for their work to attract new businesses to our region, in particular the recent announcement regarding Tesla Motor Company. The College stands ready to train local workers for jobs at Tesla and supporting industries as they develop. We look forward to collaborating with industry officials to define, develop, implement and provide needed training.”



All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.