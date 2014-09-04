Tesla Motors to Build Battery Factory in Nevada

Governor Brian Sandoval officially announced Thursday afternoon that Tesla Motors company will build its highly anticipated battery factory in Nevada.

"And so it is my honor to announce that we have reached an agreement with Tesla Motors company subject to legislative approval that will allow Tesla to build the battery factory here in the Silver State.”

Tesla wants the factory to supply batteries for its Model 3 electric car, which is set to go on sale in 2017.The move means $100 billion in economic to the state over 20 years with 3,000 immediate construction jobs. When completed, it will mean 6,500 jobs.Tesla had also considered New Mexico, Arizona, Texas and California as possible locations.

Opponents have previously asked state leaders to tell taxpayers what incentives are being offered, saying the competition to get Tesla here could end up costing more than the state will ever earn back.

“This is great news for Nevada. Tesla will build the world's largest and most advanced battery factory in Nevada which means nearly one hundred billion dollars in economic impact to the Silver State over the next twenty years. I am grateful that Elon Musk and Tesla saw the promise in Nevada. These 21st century pioneers, fueled with innovation and desire, are emboldened by the promise of Nevada to change the world. Nevada is ready to lead,” stated Governor Brian Sandoval.“I would like to recognize the leadership of Governor Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature for partnering with Tesla to bring the Gigafactory to the state. The Gigafactory is an important step in advancing the cause of sustainable transportation and will enable the mass production of compelling electric vehicles for decades to come. Together with Panasonic and other partners, we look forward to realizing the full potential of this project,” said Elon Musk, Chairman and CEO of Tesla Motors.“On behalf of the State of Nevada, I would like to acknowledge this monumental day and provide my initial support. This is a significant opportunity to make a major stride to improve our statewide economy. I look forward to receiving the necessary information so the Legislature can meet and take necessary action to support this major industry coming to Nevada,“ stated Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Sparks Mayor Geno R. Martini issued the following statement on today's announcement by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval that Tesla has selected Nevada as the tentative site for the future gigafactory.

"Today's announcement that Tesla has decided to build its gigafactory in Nevada is a tremendous shot in the arm for us and brings with it a higher level of visibility for our region and greater awareness of the pro-business climate of our state. The project also underscores the potential for alternative energy development in our state. Communities across our region will benefit from this exciting announcement. Our City is the closest metropolitan area to the Tesla site, just 13 miles to the west of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. We stand ready and committed to work with developers and stakeholders to provide for the potential needs and services of the Tesla workforce."

In support of Sandoval's announcement, the City of Reno is issuing the following statement:

“We can add this to recent accolades that illustrate why Reno is a great place to live and do business,” Clinger adds. “We continue to show up on prestigious lists such as Best Places to Live, Most Entrepreneurial Metropolitan Area, and Best National Universities.”