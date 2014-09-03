Winning Design Unveiled for Fourth Sesquicentennial Medallion - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winning Design Unveiled for Fourth Sesquicentennial Medallion

From Nevada 150:

Today, Gov. Brian Sandoval, Lt. Gov. Brian Krolicki and Kirk Clausen from Wells Fargo, the official sponsor of the medallion program, joined the Nevada 150 Commission and special guests, to reveal the design and strike Nevada's fourth and final sesquicentennial silver medallion for the State's 150th birthday celebration.  

Over 5,000 Nevadans voted to select the final winning design - Great Basin National Park. The commemorative piece features Wheeler Peak, an ancient bristlecone pine and Nevada's state animal, a desert bighorn sheep.   It highlights Nevada's beautiful abundance of nature while connecting to the history of the state. As with the first three medallions, the Nevada 150 logo is on the reverse side.

Participants chose from four designs that featured a variety images reflecting Nevada's history and geography. Included in the voting was a chance to win a silver medallion of the winning design and an invitation to mint the medallion at the ceremony. Danielle M. of Reno was the lucky winner and participated to help reveal the final design.

Orders for the final commemorative medallion marking Nevada's Sesquicentennial began Sept. 3 at 8:00 a.m. and can be purchased through the Nevada Legislative Gift Shop (LGS). The silver medallion is available to the public at $100.50 each. The copper medallion has the same design as the silver, and is available for purchase at $15 each. Each one-ounce collector's medallion is made from pure Nevada silver from the Coeur Mine in Rochester, Nev. on the historic Coin Press No. 1 at the Nevada State Museum.  The copper version contains copper from Newmont Mining Company's Phoenix mine near Battle Mountain, Nev.

Orders for the Sesquicentennial medallions can be made through the Legislative Gift Shop (LGS) website by visiting www.nevadalegislature.com and clicking on **NEW ITEMS** under the gift shop button, or in person at the LGS, 401 South Carson St., Carson City.  Wells Fargo is the official sponsor of the commemorative medallions.

Sales of the commemorative medallions help fund the Nevada 150 events and year-long celebration. Throughout the year, four different medallions will be released at different dates for purchase. For more information about Nevada 150, visit www.nevada150.org.

