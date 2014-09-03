Money Watch Q & A: Early Head Start - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Early Head Start

Director of Early Head Start Sherry Waugh says a family of four must be living at or below poverty level, which she says in Nevada means they must make $23,000 or less.

Early Head Start provides early, continuous, intensive, and comprehensive child development and family support services to low-income infants, toddlers and their families, as well as pregnant women. The Early Head Start programs serve families through a full day, full year program option that best meets the needs of their families.

Center-based services provide early learning and care to children in an education setting. Staff members also visit family homes at least twice per year. Home-based services are provided through weekly home visits to each enrolled child and family. The home visitor provides child-focused visits that promote the parents' ability to support the child's development.

Twice per month, the program offers opportunities for parents and children to come together as a group for learning, discussion and social activity. Family child care services provide care and education to children in a private home or family-like setting. To learn more, you can call (775) 333-5127.

