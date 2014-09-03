Reports: Tesla Motors Chooses Nevada for Gigafactory

CBS Marketwatch reports that Tesla Motors has decided to build its battery ‘gigafactory' in Nevada.

A Tesla spokesperson told Channel 2 News on Wednesday, “What I can confirm is that Tesla looks forward to joining Governor Sandoval and legislative leaders tomorrow (Thursday) in Carson City at 4pm for a major economic development announcement.”

Last month, Tesla confirmed that a construction site east of Reno/Sparks is a Tesla project, but company representatives stopped short of confirming it would be the so-called “gigafactory” battery plant.

The 10-million square foot facility is expected employ 6,500 people, and analysts say it would be a major boost to our local economy.

"That's what we call the 'multiplier effect' of all that," said Greg Mosier, Dean of the University of Nevada College of Business. "When we look at people who are earning a good wage, good salary, and then spending that money in the community, it multiplies its effect across all kinds of businesses and industries."

Tesla wants the factory to supply batteries for its Model 3 electric car, which is set to go on sale in 2017.

Tesla also considered New Mexico, Arizona, Texas and California as possible locations.





Opponents have previously asked state leaders to tell taxpayers what incentives are being offered, saying the competition to get Tesla here could end up costing more than the state will ever earn back. Thursday's announcement in Carson City is expected to address those incentives.



Channel 2 News will continue to work to gather more information on this developing story and will be at tomorrow's 4:00pm announcement