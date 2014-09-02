State Attorney General Files suit against the Washoe School Trus - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

State Attorney General Files suit against the Washoe School Trustees

Posted: Updated:

The list of legal problems for the Washoe School District grew this morning as the State Attorney General's Office filed six counts each against the six trustees involved in the Pedro Martinez suit.  But the school board's outside counsel says he began working on settlement in that matter last Wednesday and is able to file it immediately.

The suit alleges the trustees made six different violations to the State Open Meeting Law and that they should be paying $500 per violation. Those violations included everything from discussing Pedro Martinez while he was in the room, to offering him money twice, to announcing to staff and the media that he had been relieved of his duties.

School District outside counsel Kent Robison said he was able to get all six trustees involved onboard to pay $250 a violation to get passed it. 

"That's $1500 in fines each. It won't come from insurance or from taxpayers. "They will each have to dig into their pockets and the purses and ante up the money personally," Robison said.

He also said that he received an e-mail from the Attorney General's Office agreeing that once the fines were paid those charges would be dropped.

We contacted the Attorney General's Office as well and have not heard back.

But even once that part of the suit is settled there is still the suit against Pedro Martinez. It is set for a settlement hearing before September 22nd.


  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.