Head-On Collision Closes Pyramid Highway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Head-On Collision Closes Pyramid Highway

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (9:37 a.m.):  Nevada Highway Patrol now reports that both lanes are closed to clear the site of the collision.  They say both lanes should re-open at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.  

UPDATE (8:34 a.m.):  Nevada Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lane is now open and officials are directing traffic in both directions.  They say it will be slow-going until the southbound lane re-opens and traffic is flowing freely in both lanes, but that should be by 9:00 a.m.  

________________

Law enforcement officials say the area of Pyramid Highway near Sutcliffe Highway was closed for about two hours this morning after a head-on collision sent two people to the hospital.

Officers report a pickup truck heading southbound on the highway veered into the opposite lane, hitting a Budget rental truck head-on at 4:49 Tuesday morning.

Officials say there are moderate injuries.  They report one female passenger in the pickup truck was sent by Care Flight to an area hospital, and the man who was driving the pickup was taken by REMSA.

Officers say they are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol are a factor.   

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.