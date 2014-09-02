Head-On Collision Closes Pyramid Highway

UPDATE (9:37 a.m.): Nevada Highway Patrol now reports that both lanes are closed to clear the site of the collision. They say both lanes should re-open at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE (8:34 a.m.): Nevada Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lane is now open and officials are directing traffic in both directions. They say it will be slow-going until the southbound lane re-opens and traffic is flowing freely in both lanes, but that should be by 9:00 a.m.

________________

Law enforcement officials say the area of Pyramid Highway near Sutcliffe Highway was closed for about two hours this morning after a head-on collision sent two people to the hospital.

Officers report a pickup truck heading southbound on the highway veered into the opposite lane, hitting a Budget rental truck head-on at 4:49 Tuesday morning.

Officials say there are moderate injuries. They report one female passenger in the pickup truck was sent by Care Flight to an area hospital, and the man who was driving the pickup was taken by REMSA.

Officers say they are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol are a factor.