School Trustee Recall Moving Forward - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

School Trustee Recall Moving Forward

Posted: Updated:

While the Washoe School District Trustees try and solve their legal problems with both their Superintendent and their former School Police Chief those outraged by all but one of the trustees are moving forward with their own effort to recall them. They have gotten legal advice, organized, researched, taken public polls and are moving toward a recall.  But they also will be seizing the opportunity of the November election for one change.

"We have got to do this right. There is an election in November and we plan to launch a vigorous campaign to unseat Barbara Clark," Di Loretto said. "And we plan to help organize and fund the campaign for Nick Smith who is running against her. He is young but he's smart and know he can do a good job."

Hispanic Community Leader Leslie Mix supports that move and sees that more changes need to be made.

"Some of the trustees still have a small window to apologize and step down. And they need to apologize to this community and to the superintendent and move aside so we can move ahead."

And Di Loretto says they are also considering a public awareness campaign to educate the public statewide.

"What it comes down to," he says, "is that we need to keep it in the public's mind how important an elected position to the school board is. If we don't have the right people on the school board we now see how devastating it can be for the community."


  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.