State Allocates $1.4M for Yucca Mountain Dump Opposition - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

State Allocates $1.4M for Yucca Mountain Dump Opposition

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada is gearing up for a new phase in its 25-year fight to prevent the federal government from burying the nation's nuclear waste about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

State lawmakers on Wednesday allocated almost $1.4 million to kick-start legal and technical work ahead of expected Nuclear Regulatory Commission hearings on the proposed Yucca Mountain repository.

Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects chief Robert Halstead told the Legislature's Interim Finance Committee that approving the funds would show that the state isn't backing off its opposition to the repository.

The Yucca Mountain project has been stalled since 2010, when the Obama administration withdrew federal funding.

But a federal appeals court ruled last year the Nuclear Regulatory Commission must complete the licensing process and either approve or reject the Energy Department application.

