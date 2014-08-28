Aces Close Home Slate with Sweep Posted: Thursday, August 28, 2014 2:21 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2014 2:21 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Aces Release



8/27/2014



When they needed it most, the Reno Aces came up with their first series sweep of the year. Reno topped the Omaha Storm Chasers, 5-2, to keep pace with the Sacramento River Cats in the Pacific Northern Division race.



For the second time this season, the Aces clubbed back-to-back-to-back home runs. It came in the bottom of the fourth inning with Omaha leading 2-0.



Omaha right-hander Andy Ferguson retired 11 of the first 13 batters he faced before Mike Jacobs drilled a 0-2 pitch to deep right-center field for his 15th home run of the season.



On Ferguson's next pitch, Garrett Weber launched his fifth homer of the season to even the game at 2-2. Roger Kieschnick followed with another solo blast, his 14th home run of the season to give the Aces a 3-2 lead.



On April 19 in Fresno, Kieschnick was the middle man when Reno hit three consecutive home runs in a 9-2 win over the Grizzlies.



Starter Charles Brewer didn't need much offense as he picked up his 24th win with the Aces, a franchise record. The right-hander allowed just two runs on five hits in eight innings. Brewer did not issue a walk and struck out ten. The ten strikeouts is the most Brewer has racked up in an Aces uniform.



Clinging to a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh, Weber drilled his second home run of the game, a solo shot to give Reno a two run lead. In the eighth, Jacobs extended the lead to 5-2 on a base hit to left that scored Nick Ahmed.



Bo Schultz relieved Brewer to begin the ninth inning and retired Johnny Giavotella on a groundout, then struck out Francisco Pena. Phil Nevin summoned Joe Paterson from the bullpen for the final out. The southpaw struck out Carlos Peguero to nail down the win for Brewer. With the win, the Aces improved to a season-high 15 games over .500 at 77-62.



The Aces travel to Sacramento for a five-game series to close the season. Reno needs to win four games to win the Pacific Northern Division. Left-hander Clayton Richard makes his first start in an Aces uniform in the series opener Thursday. Right-hander Deck McGuire (2-3, 7.16) starts for the River Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

