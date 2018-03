Money Watch Q & A: Financial Aid & Scholarships: What Parents Need to Know

In tonight's Money Watch Q and A, we will sit down with a Financial Literacy Specialist at Truckee Meadows Community College to learn about the best approach for parents of college-bound students. Jeannette Smith will have advice about how and when to apply for scholarships and financial aid. She also has sound advice for motivating your child to advocate for him or herself. Smith, who is a full-time graduate student pursuing a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership, is also the head of the Financial Literacy and Money Education by Students or FLAMES program. To learn more about that or to register for the October "Financial Aid & Scholarships: What Parents Need to Know" course, call 858-2222 between 5-6 p.m. You can also register by calling (775) 829-9010 or log onto wdce.tmcc.edu and click on. The class is under the Money/Investing category. The course will be offered October 15th from 6-8 p.m. at the TMCC Meadowood Center in Reno.