Watchdog Groups Urge Transparency in Tesla Gigafactory Competiti - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Watchdog Groups Urge Transparency in Tesla Gigafactory Competition

Nevada News Service

CARSON CITY, Nev. - As Nevada and other Western states compete to house the multi-billion-dollar Tesla Gigafactory, consumer watchdog are urging transparency in a very competitive process.

The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) is one of several groups that have signed a public letter calling on state leaders to tell taxpayers what types of incentives they're offering to attract the electric-car maker.

"To be transparent with information," said Bob Fulkerson, PLAN's executive director. "To share information with each other. To stop a 'race to the bottom,' in terms of how much we can give away in order to lure the giant to our states."

Tesla is asking for a minimum of $500 million in incentives from Nevada, Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, the states where the carmaker is considering building its proposed factory to make batteries for its popular electric vehicles. Tesla projects the factory will employ 6,500 workers by 2020.

Fulkerson said the competition to attract Tesla is so fierce that Nevada or another state could end up paying more to attract the company than it will ever earn back in terms of economic gain.

"Well, I think the pressure on all the governors to land Tesla is enormous," he said, "and I think that Nevada's economy being what it is, the pressure on our governor is even more significant."

He said "incentives" can range from free land and infrastructure to tax credits that companies can redeem for cash.

