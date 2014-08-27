Aces Win Back-and-Forth Battle Over Omaha Posted: Wednesday, August 27, 2014 2:03 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2014 2:03 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Aces Release



8/26/2014



Trailing by three runs midway through the game, the Aces battled back to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers, 7-6, on Tuesday night to stay one game behind first-place Sacramento in the season's final stretch.



In danger of falling two games behind the River Cats with six games to play, Reno rallied for three runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh to clinch the series win against last season's Triple-A champions.



Daniel Hudson, making his first appearance in a Reno uniform this year as part of a Major League rehab assignment, threw a perfect first inning before giving way to Mike Bolsinger. After Bolsinger shut down Omaha hitters for three more perfect innings, the Storm Chasers broke through in the fifth with four runs on five hits and a pair of walks to take a 4-1 lead.



The Aces tied things up with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth, ignited by Bobby Wilson's home run to lead off the inning. The home run was Wilson's third of the season, and just the third home run surrendered by Omaha starter Buddy Baumann.



The Storm Chasers responded with a pair of runs in the sixth off Jess Todd (8-2), including a solo home run off the bat of Carlos Peguero, to retake the lead. Andy Marte's two-run single started another rally and tied the game at 6-6. A.J. Pollock followed with a base-hit to right-field, delivering Chris Owings with the go-ahead run.



Kevin Munson threw a perfect eighth for his 16th hold of the season, and Jake Barrett pitched a perfect ninth to shut the door and pick up his 14th save of the year.



Omaha reliever Christian Binford (0-1) took the loss after surrendering all three runs (two earned) in the seventh.



Chris Owings racked up a three-hit night, his 18th career three-hit game with Reno. Marte and Pollock collected two RBIs each.



The Aces will try for the series sweep in the series finale Wednesday night. Right-hander Charles Brewer (7-10, 5.45 ERA) will be on the hill for Reno. Omaha has not announced a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

