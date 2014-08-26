Hagens Tosses Complete Game in Aces Win - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hagens Tosses Complete Game in Aces Win

Posted: Updated:
 Aces Release

8/25/2014

Bradin Hagens threw the first complete game of his career Monday night, leading the Aces to a 7-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Aces Ballpark.

The win kept the Aces just one game back of the Sacramento River Cats who won their game in Nashville to stay on top of the Pacific Northern Division title.

Hagens allowed hits to two of the first four batters he faced, then retired 13 consecutive batters before allowing a lead-off single to Brian Bocock in the sixth inning. By that time, Reno held a 6-0 lead.

The hot-hitting of Andy Marte continued with a 2-for-4 night, including a first-inning solo home run, his 19th of the season. Marte's .335 average is tops in the Pacific Coast League.

Marte sparked a fourth inning rally with a lead-off single, paving the way to three more runs. After Marte's single, Mike Jacobs drew a walk. Marte scored and Jacobs went to third when A.J. Pollock one-hopped the left-field wall with a line-drive double. Two batters later, Roger Kieschnick plated Jacobs and Pollock with a base hit to right-center.

Pollock, along with Chris Owings continued their Major League rehab assignments. Owings started the fifth inning with a sharp single to right-field. He scored on Jacobs' RBI single, and Jacobs later scored on a double by Danny Dorn.

The rest was up to Hagens who worked around singles in the sixth and eighth innings. At 95 pitches, Hagens came out for the ninth after Reno had extended their lead to 7-0.

Johnny Giavotella tripled into the right-center gap to start the ninth for the Storm Chasers. Paulo Orlando spoiled the shutout bid by Hagens with an RBI groundout to get Omaha on the board.

The right-hander then retired Carlos Peguero on a towering popup and got Francisco Pena to bounce out to second to end the game. Hagens limited the Storm Chasers to just five hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out a pair to record his first Triple-A win.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Tuesday night at Aces Ballpark. Right-hander Mike Bolsinger (8-3, 3.70) starts for the Aces against left-hander Buddy Baumann (1-4, 2.94) for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. 

