Burning Man and Roads Reopen

UPDATE: As of 6 a.m., Burning Man and the roads leading to it are open according to Burning Man's Twitter Page. 


UPDATE: Orgrs say Burning Man, and the roads leading to the festival, will reopen Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

Officials with the popular Burning Man event said Monday that the gates to the event are closed due to rain on the playa. 

Event organizers sent out a series of tweets Monday morning telling visitors to stay where they are and not drive out to the event. One tweet said "If you're in Reno, please stay there until we let you know the Gate has reopened." They later tweeted that the gates will remain closed through Monday night and possibly into Tuesday morning. They say they are turning cars around once they get to Wadsworth and at the gates as well.The popular week long event brings around 60,000 people to the Black Rock Desert annually.

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is offering a lodging special for Burning Man guests who are stuck because of the gate closure.
$57.50 per person, $115 total (includes taxes and resort fee)
-1 night Deluxe Tower accommodations for Monday, August 25, 2014
-Lunch buffet for 2 in Toucan Charlie's Buffet & Grille
Guests are encouraged to call 800-723-6500 and use code PREBURN14.
Silver Legacy Resort Casino is also offering a deal for stranded burners. 

Rooms are available for Burners starting at $49.99.

Guests can get the Playa party started with Half Price Happy Hour in Drinx from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., or $2.50 tacos in Hussong's Cantina from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-687-8733 or by walk-up.

The Grand Sierra Resort is offering a discounted room rate for Burners with the offer code, BURN14.

More information:

http://www.grandsierraresort.com/listings/email-blank/BURN14

With Burning Man forced to close their gates today and no one being allowed onto the playa, we have an interesting situation where many of the DJs who are planning on playing at Burning Man are stuck in town tonight. That said, and with many Burners looking for something to do today, we're throwing a “Burning Man Rain Out Party” at LEX Nightclub tonight and several of these DJs will be in attendance. The doors to the front bar at LEX will open at 8 p.m. with no cover charge and no dress code. We'll have one of Burning Man's most recognized DJs, DJ Dan, performing tonight at 10 p.m. And, we'll also have some surprise guest Djs, as well. There will be no cover charge and no dress code all night long and bottle service starts at $180.

The Eldorado Resort Casino has rooms available and special rates for Burners stuck in Reno due to the gate closures.

Burners need to ask for offer BURN14 and call 1-800-879-8879. Rates tonight are from $59.99. Rates are for single or double occupancy; $10 additional per guest for additional guests over 2.
Max 4 guests:
Standard Rooms - $59.99 = $79.16 including all taxes and fees
Deluxe Rooms - $69.99 = $90.51 including all taxes and fees
Luxury RoomsRooms - $79.99 = $101.86 including all taxes and fees

