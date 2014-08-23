Reid Apologizes for Asian Jokes at Vegas Luncheon Posted: Saturday, August 23, 2014 12:26 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2014 12:26 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is apologizing for jokes he made about Asians during a luncheon in Las Vegas this week.



Reid was addressing the city's Asian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. In one of his jokes, he told the audience, "I don't think you're smarter than anybody else, but you've convinced a lot of us you are."



The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the comment was met with laughter from the crowd of about 100 people.



Reid later issued a statement saying the joke was "in extremely poor taste" and that he sometimes says "the wrong thing."



Officials with the Asian Chamber of Commerce said Friday that they don't have an immediate comment on the matter.



