Aces One Game Out of First - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces One Game Out of First

Posted: Updated:
 Aces Release

8/22/2014

Danny Dorn homered, tripled, doubled, drove in three and scored three as the Reno Aces defeated the Iowa Cubs, 11-6, on Friday night at Aces Ballpark.

Dorn fell a single shy of becoming the third Aces player to hit for the cycle. Brandon Watson accomplished the feat in 2009, and was joined by Collin Cowgill in 2011. After collecting three legs of the cycle in his first three at-bats, Dorn flied out to center in his next two trips to the plate.

The Aces’ win, paired with a loss by first-place Sacramento, brings Reno to within one game of first place with ten games remaining for both teams in the regular season.

Charles Brewer (7-10) tossed seven innings of one-run ball to pick up his 23rd win in an Aces uniform, moving into a first-place tie with Zach Kroenke for most all-time Reno wins. It was Brewer’s third-straight start giving up two runs or fewer.

Iowa starter Dae-Eun Rhee (1-2) gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits through five to pick up the loss.

The Aces struck first for the third straight night, as Dorn hit a solo homer to right in the second inning. In the second, Dorn doubled in Andy Marte and came around to score on Garret Weber’s single.

After Iowa scored in the top of the fifth on Andrew Ely’s fielder’s choice groundout, the Aces padded their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Dorn tripled in a run and scored on a Weber sacrifice fly to give Reno a 7-1 lead.

Brewer was lifted in the eighth, and the Cubs quickly cut the deficit in half on Jorge Soler’s three-run homer off Bo Schultz. With the tying run on deck, Zeke Spruill came in on relief to induce a rally-killing double play.

In the eighth, Kieschnick rebuilt the Aces’ lead with one swing of the bat, crushing a grand slam to right off Cubs reliever Jeffry Antigua.  It was the third grand slam of the season for Reno, following slams by Mike Jacobs and Mark Trumbo.

Patrick Schuster survived a rocky ninth to close out the win for Reno, surrendering a two-run homer to Iowa’s Ryan Kalish.

Marte and Weber also racked up three-hit nights in addition to Dorn. Weber’s night marked his third three-hit game in a row.

The Aces will try for the series sweep in the series finale Saturday night. Right-hander Lucas Harrell (6-3, 5.17 ERA) gets the start for Reno, while Iowa counters with lefty Chris Rusin (7-13, 4.12). 
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.