WCSD to Vote on $25,000 Offer to Pedro Martinez Posted: Wednesday, August 20, 2014 5:14 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2014 6:29 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A Washoe County School District attorney tells Channel 2 News that board members plan to vote Tuesday on whether to offer Superintendent Pedro Martinez $25,000 to drop a pending breach of contract lawsuit, in an legal maneuver called an "offer of judgment."



If Martinez refuses the offer, and the case proceeds to trial, then Martinez will be obligated to pay the school board's legal fees if he is not awarded more than $25,000 at trial.



Martinez returned to work after being ousted from his superintendent duties on July 22. The day after, district authorities clarified Martinez's termination to say he instead was on paid administrative leave.



In response, he filed a lawsuit against the school district for a violation of open meeting laws and a breach of contract – and the district counter-sued.

