Money Watch Q & A: Solar Power Savings

How much is your roof worth with solar panels? We'll talk about profiting from your roof space and how you can earn cash back in tonight's Money Watch Q & A.Reid Hamilton, of Hamilton Solar, will be available to answer your questions about applying for the upfront solar rebate, installation, affordability and other incentives, like the 30% federal tax credit. Hamilton says beginning this month, NV Energy customers will be able to apply for a one-time rebate to install a solar photovoltaic system on their homes or businesses. There is a $50 application fee to begin the process. This fee will be refunded to the applicant when the system is completed. Unlike previous lottery selection rounds, NV Energy's state rebate program is now an ongoing process with no time limitations to apply. The rebate program will remain open to applications until December 31, 2021 or until the total program budget has been reserved for projects. Hamilton says this rebate, in combination with the federal tax credit, can help reduce system costs significantly.To learn more, call our Money Watch Q and A lines between 5-6 p.m. at (775) 858-2222. You can also contact Hamilton Solar directly at (775) 747-6000 or log onto www.hamiltonsolarnevada.com