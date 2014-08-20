Burning Man Boosts RV Rental Business

We are days away from Burning Man, the counter-culture festival that takes place every August in the Black Rock Desert. But when people head to the playa, they need a place to stay. That is good news for companies who rent RVs.“It's a big boost at the end of a season heading into winter,” said Bill Burko with Western Skies RV. “Speaking for most people, it gets you through the wintertime. It's a nice economic boost. It's also fun.”Western Skies RV has rented out all of their RVs this week, 20 out of 25 are going to the playa. Some RVs can fit upwards of 10 people with a cost between $5,000 and $10,000 per week.

“People fly in from New Zealand, South Africa, New York, Hawaii,” he said. “When they get here, they don't have a vehicle. They don't want to tent it so what they have to do is rent RVs.”

Burning Man starts this Sunday.

