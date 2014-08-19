Sale of Third Nevada Sesquicentennial Medallion Ends August 26 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sale of Third Nevada Sesquicentennial Medallion Ends August 26

From Nevada 150:

Sales of the third Nevada Sesquicentennial medallion will end Aug. 26, 2014 at 5:00 p.m. The medallion is the third in the series of four being produced throughout the year.

The third medallion features some of the Silver State's legendary landmarks including the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, the Reno Arch and Wendover Will. Last month, Lt. Gov. and Nevada 150 Chairman Brian Krolicki invited Nevada students to participate in choosing the design. Over 200 classes participated in the contest, receiving close to 5,000 total votes.

The medallions are a popular commemorative item among sesquicentennial merchandise.  More than 3709 medallions have been sold since launching earlier this year.

Each one ounce medallion is made of pure Nevada silver donated from the Coeur Mine in Rochester, Nev. Silver medallions are available to the public at $100.50 each. The copper medallions have the same design as the silver medallions, and are available for purchase at $15 each.

Orders for the Sesquicentennial medallions can be made through the Legislative Gift Shop (LGS) website by visiting www.nevadalegislature.com and clicking on **NEW ITEMS**, or in person at the LGS, 401 South Carson St., Carson City.  

Sales of the commemorative medallions will help fund the Nevada 150 events and year-long celebration. For more information about the medallions or voting, visit www.nevada150.org or call 775-687-0608.

