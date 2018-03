Safety Watch Q & A: Search and Rescue

When four-year-old Millie went missing last week the community rallied. We had calls into our newsroom - asking how you could help search for her. So what are the best ways we can help?Sergeant Bill Devine is with the Washoe County Search and Rescue unit. You can ask him questions by calling 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm tonight.The search and rescue unit is responsible for search and rescue functions, assists in major events, maintains the fleet of specialty vehicles and provides logistical help to other agencies. The combined membership for all the search and rescue teams is approximately 400 volunteers. These members come from all walks of life and donate their time to learn first aid, CPR, survival techniques, search, technical rescue, dive rescue, rope rescue, and other disciplines to be able to assist lost and/or injured persons. The men and women specialize in ground searches, land navigation, urban searches, the use of snowshoes and avalanche probes, extended off-road searches, and natural disasters. Members of the unit are on call 24 hours a day. Ninety-six percent (the national average) of all searches are resolved during the first eight hours, but some may last a week or more. For more information, visit: www.washoesar.org