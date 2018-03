Brita Recalls 242,500 Children's Water Bottles

Brita is recalling approximately 242,500 children's water filter bottles due to a possible laceration hazard.The company said Tuesday that the lid of the hard-sided bottles can break into pieces with sharp points. Brita has received 35 reports of lids breaking or cracking. No injuries have been reported.The recalled bottles include a violet bottle with Dora the Explorer, a pink bottle with Hello Kitty, a blue bottle with SpongeBob Square Pants and a green bottle with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Each bottle has a Brita logo and white lid.The bottles were sold online and at various retailers for about $13 to $19.Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the bottles and to contact Brita for a postage-paid shipping package to return the bottles for a full refund. (AP)