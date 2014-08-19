AG Holder Brings His Civil Rights Push to Ferguson Posted: Tuesday, August 19, 2014 2:35 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2014 5:01 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Attorney General Eric Holder's trip to Ferguson, Missouri, Wednesday brings the full weight of the U.S. government to its investigation of the police shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown.



Holder is uniquely suited to the task of reassuring protesters that the case will be handled fairly. The first African-American to serve as attorney general, he's pushed the government into bolder action on civil rights. He's championed reduced sentences for non-violent drug crimes, opposed voting restrictions and cracked down on brutality and racial bias by police.



Holder says he knows from personal experience as a young man what it's like to be stopped and searched by police without cause. And he says the Trayvon Martin case prompted him to warn his teenage son how to act if that happens to him.



Authorities say at least two people were shot and 31 were arrested in clashes last night in Ferguson, Missouri, where an unarmed black 18-year-old was shot and killed by a white police officer ten days ago.



Protesters filled the streets after nightfall Monday, and police say bottles and Molotov cocktails were thrown from the crowd and that some officers had come under heavy gunfire. Officers fired tear gas and flash grenades.



Capt. Ron Johnson of the Missouri Highway Patrol says "a dangerous dynamic" is developing at night in Ferguson. He's urging protesters with peaceful intent to demonstrate during the daytime hours.



The National Guard is in the area but keeping its distance for now.



Attorney General Eric Holder plans to travel to Ferguson tomorrow to meet with FBI and other officials carrying out an independent federal investigation into the death of Michael Brown.



Meanwhile, the archbishop of St. Louis says a Mass for Peace and Justice tomorrow will offer prayers for Ferguson, Missouri.



Archbishop Robert Carlson says a collection will be taken to assist food pantries and parishes in the Ferguson area, and to help those affected by looting and property destruction. (AP)

