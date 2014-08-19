Woman on Life Support After Being Struck by Vehicle

Sparks Police are investigating a traffic accident involving a pedestrian at 9th and C Street in Sparks.

The incident occurred just after 3:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found a woman unresponsive in the street, east of the intersection.

Police say it appears the woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was struck. The driver says he did not see the woman before hitting her.

The victim, a 49-year-old resident of Sparks, was transported to Renown with serious head injuries, where she is currently on life support. Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and it is too early in the investigation to know if any charges will be issued.



