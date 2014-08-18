Surplus Store Stocks Basics and Furry Supplies for Burning Man

Twin City Surplus
on 4th Street in Reno usually carries things like military supplies and camouflage, but for Burning Man
, the store goes from green and gray to bright and furry. Burning Man veterans are stocking up this week on essentials like tents and water jugs. And for the past few years, Twin City has been carrying fun stuff too. Kelly Boire of Truckee was scouring the shelves at Twin City for accessories on Monday. "Furry hats, scarves, all kinds of Mardi Gras masks, little belly dancer skirts. I never saw that here before," she said.
Twin City Surplus General Manager Jason Cowles says the store carries just about anything Burners are looking for. "Dust masks, headlamps, hammers, water buckets, large water tanks up to 3,000 gallons. You name it we have it," he explained.
During the month of August, there's also lots of fur. "Hats. Furry, bright colored hats," Cowles added.
And it's not just locals who have learned about Twin City and its Burning Man supplies. "We get people from all over the world Australia, London, U.K. all through Europe," said Cowles.
You'll see a lot more colorful characters and cars around town this week. Burning Man opens its gate on Sunday morning in the Black Rock desert, north of Reno.