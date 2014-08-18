Ask the Doctor: Whooping Cough - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Whooping Cough

Posted: Updated:
There have been 60 reported cases of pertussis in Nevada since June of this year. That number is on the rise from year's past.

Dr. Andrew Pasternak is our guest in tonight's Ask the Doctor segment. He's with Silver Sage Center for Family Medicine.

If you have any questions for him, call 858-2222 between 5pm - 6pm tonight. For future questions, call 775 853 9394 or go to http://silversagecenter.com/

(Nevada has seen a rise in the number of cases of pertussis (also known as whooping cough) over the last couple of years.  The health department recommends children get the TDaP vaccine that combines the vaccines for pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus. Signs of pertussis include runny nose, mild coughing and sneezing.  Pertussis is spread through the air by an infected person sneezing or coughing.  Treatment needs to be started before severe coughing begins. For more information contact the Washoe County Health District at 328-2447.)
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.